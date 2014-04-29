FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Broadcasting
April 29, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

Mediaset says in talks with potential partners for pay-TV business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOGNO MONZESE, Italy, April 29 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset is in talks with foreign investors that could potentially lead to an industrial partnership for its pay-TV business, a senior official said on Tuesday, but repeated that the unit was not for sale.

Mediaset’s vice chairman, Piersilvio Berlusconi, told a shareholder meeting that Mediaset Premium had attracted interest from international operators after securing a good position in the pay-TV market.

“No binding agreement has been signed and we don’t want to sell Premium ... (but having) an industrial partner that collaborates with us is something we view favourably,” he said.

The group has previously denied that it had sealed any deal after a press report said Qatari-owned Al Jazeera and Vivendi’s Canal+ had reached an agreement to take a stake in Premium.

In December Mediaset announced plans to combine its pay-TV operations in its core Italian and Spanish markets saying the deal could pave the way for the involvement of a partner. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
