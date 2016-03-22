FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediaset CFO says pay TV is core and not for sale
March 22, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

Mediaset CFO says pay TV is core and not for sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 22 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset is not interested in selling its pay TV business, the company’s CFO Marco Giordani said on Tuesday.

In a conference call with analysts on 2015 results, Giordani said Mediaset Premium was core business and was performing well.

Speculation has been rising Mediaset, which is controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, could sell Premium to French group Vivendi.

Matteo Cardani, a top executive at the group’s advertising unit Publitalia 80, said growth in Italy’s advertising market this year would be 2.0-2.5 percent and could even reach 3 percent.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
