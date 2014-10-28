FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Talks slowing on Mediaset's sale of stake in pay-TV arm
#Intel
October 28, 2014 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Talks slowing on Mediaset's sale of stake in pay-TV arm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds no comment from companies involved)

MILAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Talks over the sale of a stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset’s pay-TV business with Al Jazeera and Vivendi are slowing down due partly to its high price tag, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

“Mediaset is working to find a partner, but nothing has been decided yet,” one of the sources said.

Another source said Qatar’s Al Jazeera was put off when the sale of a stake in Mediaset Premium to Telefonica raised the price it would have to pay.

Spain’s Telefonica in July bought 11 percent of of Mediaset Premium in a deal that valued the business at 900 million euros ($1.2 billion).

A source on Vivendi said a deal was not likely either in the mid- or short-term.

Another source added the French media company was focussed on taking a stake in another Italian company, Telecom Italia , as part of a deal to sell its Brazilian broadband provider GVT to Telefonica. <ID:nL1N0RK2CT>

Mediaset and Vivendi declined to comment. Al Jazeera could not be immediately reached for comment.

Mediaset Deputy Chairman Pier Silvio Berlusconi said in July the company was in talks with Vivendi, Al Jazeera and others to cooperate in the pay-TV business. (1 US dollar = 0.7849 euro) (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, additional reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris and Amena Bakr in Dubai; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
