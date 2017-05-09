Mediaset sees profits on the rise this year after better Q1

MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - Italy's private broadcaster Mediaset said on Tuesday it expected to report both an operating and net profit this year after a strong improvement in the first quarter.

The Milan-based TV group said operating profit in the January-March period rose to 76.6 million euros ($83 million)from 21.4 million the previous year, despite a 2.5 percent drop in net revenues.

The broadcaster, controlled by the family of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said it expected group-wide advertising revenues to keep growing after ad sales in Italy rose 2.4 percent in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.9197 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)