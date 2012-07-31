FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Mediaset H1 net tumbles 73 percent
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's Mediaset H1 net tumbles 73 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italy’s largest broadcaster Mediaset posted on Tuesday a 73.5 percent fall in first-half net profit, hit by a plunge in advertising sales and by its unprofitable pay-TV business.

Net profit at the group controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi fell to 43.1 million euros ($53.1 million).

Revenues declined to 1.99 billion euros from 2.25 billion euros a year earlier, dragged by an 11.9 percent fall of its advertising sales in Italy, where it is market leader.

An economic recession, new digital channels and competition from News Corp’s pay-TV unit Sky Italia are taking their toll on Mediaset, whose management is under pressure to take bolder action to restore investor confidence.

The statement made no mention about a possible boost to its 250 million euro cost cutting plan.

Poor financial performance and a cut to its generous dividend have pushed Mediaset shares down 56 percent over the last year. On Tuesday, the stock ended down 0.35 percent at 1.42 euros.

