October 17, 2012 / 3:56 PM / in 5 years

Mediaset delays results approval by one week to Nov 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s No.1 commercial broadcaster Mediaset has delayed the board meeting to approve its nine-month results by one week to Nov. 13, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement, which did not give a reason for the delay, comes after a strong rise in Mediaset’s share price over the last few days on the back of speculation about foreign interest.

A spokesperson for Mediaset, which is controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Shares in Mediaset rose more than 6 percent on Tuesday to their highest since Sept 24, boosted by ongoing talk of foreign investors’ interest in doing business with the company. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

