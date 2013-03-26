FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediaset posts 2012 loss of 287 mln euros after write-downs
March 26, 2013 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

Mediaset posts 2012 loss of 287 mln euros after write-downs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s largest commercial broadcaster Mediaset posted on Tuesday a 2012 net loss of 287 million euros ($369 million), against a profit of 225 million euros in 2011, hit by write-downs on sports rights as well as restructuring costs.

In a statement the company, controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said write-downs, provisions and one-off restructuring charges has a net impact of 307.8 million euros.

A cash flow of 287 million euros helped cut net debt to 1.713 billion euros at the end of 2012 from 1.891 billion euros a year before.

It said the advertising revenues, its main source of income, were down in the first months of 2013 in line with the fourth quarter of 2012. ($1 = 0.7777 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)

