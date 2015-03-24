FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediaset net profit rises on Spanish recovery, cost cuts
March 24, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Mediaset net profit rises on Spanish recovery, cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 24 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset reported a higher net profit in 2014 thanks to cost cuts and a recovery in Spain, and said domestic advertising sales rose in February and were flat in March this year.

The company, controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, returned to pay a dividend of 0.02 euros per share but said it was difficult to make a forecast for advertising sales this year.

In a statement, it said net profit rose to 23.7 million euros in 2014, missing analyst expectations, from 8.9 million euros the year before, while revenues were broadly flat at 3.41 billion euros. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)

