May 12, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 2 years ago

Mediaset sees Q2 Italy advertising sales improving

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset’s domestic advertising sales are expected to show an improvement in the second quarter compared to a 1.6 percent decline seen in the first three months of the year, the company said on Tuesday.

The forecast comes as the Italian economy is showing tentative signs of recovery after a deep recession although the company said it was difficult to make a prediction for the full year.

In a statement Mediaset, which is controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said first-quarter net profit was 0.7 million euros (0.78 million), against a loss of 12.5 million euros a year ago, as net revenues rose 1 percent to 828.8 million euros, driven by strong results in Spain. ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

