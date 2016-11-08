FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 8, 2016 / 5:25 PM / 10 months ago

Mediaset's Q3 net loss widens after pay-TV deal dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset's net loss widened to 88.8 million euros ($98 million) in the third quarter from 60 million euros a year earlier after a dispute over the sale of its pay-TV unit to France's Vivendi weighed on sales.

The French company's decision to back out of the accord signed in April had slowed down sales growth at the pay-TV unit, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Pay-TV sales were up 5 percent in the third quarter, compared with a rise of 16 percent in the first six months of the year, it added.

The Milan-based broadcaster said Italian advertising revenues rose 2.6 percent in the first nine months to 1.4 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9068 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

