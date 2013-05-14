FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediaset says decline in Italy advertising sales seen slowing
May 14, 2013

Mediaset says decline in Italy advertising sales seen slowing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Tuesday its advertising sales in May and June were expected to decline at a high-single digit rate after a double-digit drop in the first quarter.

“The trend is forecast o remain negative but probably a high single-digit fall,” Luigi Colombo, head of Mediaset’s Italian advertising arm Publitalia said.

In the first quarter its gross Italian advertising sales fell 19 percent to 501.8 million euors.

Colombo was speaking at a an analyst conference call following the release of the group’s quarterly results. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

