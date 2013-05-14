Mediaset says decline in Italy advertising sales seen slowing

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Tuesday its advertising sales in May and June were expected to decline at a high-single digit rate after a double-digit drop in the first quarter.

“The trend is forecast o remain negative but probably a high single-digit fall,” Luigi Colombo, head of Mediaset’s Italian advertising arm Publitalia said.

In the first quarter its gross Italian advertising sales fell 19 percent to 501.8 million euors.

Colombo was speaking at a an analyst conference call following the release of the group’s quarterly results. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)