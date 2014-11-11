Mediaset to spin off pay-TV business in December - CFO

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset will spin off its pay-TV business Mediaset Premium at the start of December, CFO Marco Giordani said on Tuesday, sticking to plans to carry out the move by year-end.

During a conference call with analysts following the release of quarterly results, Giordani said the group was in talks with third parties for possible commercial deals, without naming anyone.

He said there were no news on possible new industrial investors in Mediaset Premium following a deal earlier this year that gave Spanish phone group Telefonica an 11 percent stake in the business. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Agnieszka Flak)