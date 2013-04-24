FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediaset Jan-Feb ad sales down in line with market, which fell 16 pct
#Advertising/Marketing
April 24, 2013 / 9:56 AM / 4 years ago

Mediaset Jan-Feb ad sales down in line with market, which fell 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 24 (Reuters) - Italian television broadcaster Mediaset Chairman Fedele Confalonieri said on Wednesday advertising revenues for January and February were down in line with market, which fell 16 pct.

Confalonieri was speaking at a shareholders’ meeting.

He also said that talk of new foreign partners is “just rumours and nothing more.”

Italy’s largest commercial broadcaster, which is controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, posted its first ever annual net loss last month as companies cut advertising spending because of an economic downturn. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Francesca Landini)

