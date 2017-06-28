BRIEF-WPP says many of its businesses experiencing no, mininal disruption from cyber attack
* Having taken steps to contain attack, priority now is to return to normal operations as soon as possible while protecting our systems
MILAN, June 28 Shareholders of Italian private broadcaster Mediaset approved on Wednesday a proposed share buyback programme which will allow the group to acquire up to 10 percent of the company in Treasury shares.
The Milan-based TV group is controlled by the family holding company of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, with a 39.53 percent stake. Its second largest shareholder is France's Vivendi with a 28.8 percent shareholding.
The buyback will allow Mediaset, which already has 3.79 percent of the company, to increase its grip on the company.
But, because of a special whitewash mechanism, it will not force Mediaset's large shareholders- including Berlusconi's family holding Fininvest - to launch a mandatory bid on Mediaset should their stakes go past the allowed legal threshold as a result of the buyback.
The buyback programme was voted by over 94 percent of the 12,5 percent of minority shareholders. The vote required a simple majority of these shareholders.
Vivendi was not present at the AGM. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Having taken steps to contain attack, priority now is to return to normal operations as soon as possible while protecting our systems
June 28 The Chairman of Italian broadcaster Mediaset, Fedele Confalonieri, says: