By Giulia Segreti
MILAN, June 28 Italy's Mediaset approved
a share buyback programme on Wednesday which will allow the
Italian broadcaster to shield itself from any hostile takeover
as a dispute with France's Vivendi simmers.
Mediaset is controlled by the family of former prime
minister Silvio Berlusconi with a 39.53 percent stake, but
media giant Vivendi became its second largest shareholder in
December, after swiftly building a 28.8 percent position.
The stake-building deepened the rift between the two groups,
already involved in a legal battle after Vivendi pulled out of
an 800 million euro ($857 million) contract last July that would
have given it full control of Mediaset's pay-TV unit.
Though Vivendi claimed the stake-building was not intended
as hostile but rather a sign of long-term interest, the move
infuriated the Berlusconi family and the company said it risked
paralysing operations.
"It's more than just a company dispute, we are facing an
attempted hostile takeover that would damage a national champion
crucial in the television sector," said Mediaset chairman Fedele
Confalonieri speaking at the start of the annual meeting.
With the approval of the buyback programme Mediaset, which
currently holds 3.79 percent of its own shares, will be able to
buy up to 10 percent of the company's shares, tightening the
grip of Berlusconi's family on the group.
But its structure means it will not force Mediaset's large
shareholders -- including Berlusconi's holding Fininvest -- to
launch a mandatory bid for the group should their stake surpass
the allowed legal threshold as result of the buyback.
Mediaset Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi said to date
Fininvest had no reason to increase its stake.
VIVENDI STAYS AWAY
Vivendi, headed by French businessman Vincent Bollore, chose
not to attend the annual meeting, forfeiting its right to vote.
A spokesperson for the company declined to comment when
asked about the reasons but a person close to the matter said
the French media group had preferred not to go to avoid
"disruption at a delicate moment".
The approval of the buyback programme is also seen as a move
by Mediaset to partially offset any future sale of shares by
Vivendi.
The French group might decide to sell part of its stake in
the broadcaster after the Italian communications authority said
Vivendi was in breach of antitrust rules in the telecoms and
media sector.
While waiting for the outcome of an appeal it filed against
the regulator's decision, Vivendi is expected to freeze its
voting rights in the Italian broadcaster at just below 10
percent, a source said earlier this month.
Confalonieri told shareholders the group had filed a new
claim against Vivendi on June 8, alleging contract violation,
unfair competition and breaking TV pluralism laws.
"The first filing was linked to the failed pay-TV deal, this
second one is a consequence of everything that came
afterwards...," said Pier Silvio Berlusconi referring to
Vivendi's later stakebuilding and the regulator's decision.
The new accusations are expected to flow into the existing
case, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
"If you want peace, prepare for war," Confalonieri told
reporters, citing a Latin proverb.
