UPDATE 2-Italy investigates sale of soccer rights to Sky, Mediaset

(Adds Mediaset comment)

MILAN, May 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-trust authority AGCM said on Tuesday it was investigating the sale of Serie A soccer rights to Sky Italia and Mediaset on suspicion the deal may have violated competition laws and excluded new entrants.

Italy’s soccer league awarded rights to broadcast matches of the eight main Italian teams in the three seasons to 2018 to Sky Italia, part of Sky Plc, and Mediaset in June following an auction that was delayed due to legal complaints by rivals.

The official outcome of the auction was tweaked in a deal that gave Sky Italia exclusive rights to broadcast matches of the other 12 teams in Serie A, a package that had initially been awarded to Mediaset.

The sale of Serie A soccer rights is worth nearly 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion) per season.

Mediaset said in a statement on Tuesday the final agreements relating to the allocation of the soccer rights had received the green light from the communications regulator as well as from the competition watchdog.

“Mediaset is absolutely convinced that the allocation of the TV rights was done correctly,” it said.

Sky Italia and Lega Calcio declined to comment.

In its statement, AGCM said the investigation also involved the Italian soccer league and Infront, the Swiss-based agency that managed the auction process. It said the investigation will have to be completed by the end of April 2016.

Infront said in a statement it was cooperating with AGCM.

As part of its investigation, AGCM said it searched the offices of the companies involved earlier on Tuesday, helped by the financial police.

Both Sky Italia and Mediaset already have rights to air Serie A soccer matches in previous seasons. ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Reporting by Emilio Parodi, Claudia Cristoferi, Elvira Pollina and Danilo Masoni; Writing by Danilo Masoni and Francesca Landini; Editing by David Holmes, David Clarke and Susan Thomas)