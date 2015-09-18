FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

Mediaset unit wins 200,000 new subscribers on soccer offering- sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The pay TV unit of Italian broadcaster Mediaset has won 200,000 new subscribers since July, boosted by its exclusive coverage of European Champions League football, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

Last year, Mediaset’s Premium unit won exclusive rights to televise the Champions League in Italy for three seasons beginning 2015-2016.

“The Champions effect has made itself felt... Premium has reached around 200,000 sales since July (when the subscription campaign began),” one of the sources said.

Mediaset declined to comment.

At the end of July Mediaset CFO Marco Giordani confirmed a target of 300,000 new net subscribers by the end of the year. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
