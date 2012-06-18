Italy prosecutors seek jail for Berlusconi in TV rights trial

MILAN, June 18 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors asked on Monday a court to sentence former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi to 3 years and eight months in jail on fraud charges in connection with the purchase of broadcasting rights by his Mediaset television company.

Prosecutors also asked the Milan court a jail sentence of 3 years and 4 months for Mediaset Chairman Fedele Confalonieri.

Berlusconi and other executives at Mediaset are accused of inflating the price paid for acquiring television rights via offshore companies controlled by Berlusconi, skimming off part of the sum declared to create illegal slush funds.

Berlusconi and all other defendants in the trial have denied the accusations. (Reporting By Manuela D‘Alessandro)