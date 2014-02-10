FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediaset wins Italian TV rights for Champions League soccer
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
February 10, 2014 / 6:51 PM / 4 years ago

Mediaset wins Italian TV rights for Champions League soccer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - European soccer’s governing body UEFA awarded television broadcaster Mediaset the exclusive rights to show in Italy all live Champions League matches and their highlights for the seasons between 2015-2018, the company said on Monday.

UEFA awarded Italy’s biggest commercial television broadcaster the rights for all live matches transmitted via Mediaset’s pay-TV channels and also for selected matches that can be seen for free on its network.

The rights also include permission to transmit all recorded matches and highlights in addition to live streaming of the games on all fixed and mobile devices, the company said in a statement. No value for the deal was given.

Shares in Mediaset, owned by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, closed up 1 percent at 3.92 euros on Monday, outperforming a flat Milan blue-chip index. The group competes in Italy with News Corp’s Italian unit Sky Italia. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.