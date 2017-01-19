Mediaset open to deal with Vivendi, not interested in T.Italia - report

MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Mediaset is open to an accord with Vivendi that supports growth for the Italian broadcaster, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Thursday, but there is no interest in a possible deal involving Telecom Italia.

Mediaset and Vivendi are at loggerheads after the French media group walked away from an accord to buy Mediaset Premium, the troubled pay-TV unit of the broadcaster controlled by Italy's Berlusconi family.

Italian media this week reported that a possible solution could be for the Berlusconis to swap their Mediaset stake for a holding in Telecom Italia, the telecoms incumbent in which Vivendi is the top shareholder.

Mediaset Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi told La Stampa newspaper no proposal had arrived from Vivendi and the French group's CEO had made only "a vague reference" to a possible deal involving Telecom Italia when the two met.

The Berlusconi family is not interested in becoming a Telecom Italia shareholder.

"Mediaset is open to any proposal that creates value and makes industrial sense," he said. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)