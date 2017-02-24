MILAN Feb 24 Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine is one of the people being investigated by Milan prosecutors for alleged market rigging over the French group's stakebuilding in Italian broadcaster Mediaset, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Earlier a source said Milan prosecutors had placed Vivendi chairman Vincent Bollore under investigation in the same case.

Vivendi had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Stephen Jewkes)