BRIEF-JCR upgrades Japan Rental Housing Investments Inc's rating to "A+" and changes outlook to stable - JCR
* Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR) upgraded the company's rating to "A+" from "A" -JCR
MILAN Feb 24 Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine is one of the people being investigated by Milan prosecutors for alleged market rigging over the French group's stakebuilding in Italian broadcaster Mediaset, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Earlier a source said Milan prosecutors had placed Vivendi chairman Vincent Bollore under investigation in the same case.
Vivendi had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Stephen Jewkes)
Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI, Feb 28 China stocks edged up on Tuesday in thin trading as caution prevailed following a months-long run-up to the main index's late-November peak, a key technical resistance.