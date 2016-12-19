FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Berlusconi holding company files market abuse complaint against Vivendi
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
December 19, 2016 / 5:55 PM / 8 months ago

Berlusconi holding company files market abuse complaint against Vivendi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Silvio Berlusconi's Fininvest, which holds 38.3 percent of Italian broadcaster Mediaset , said on Monday it had filed a market abuse complaint against France's Vivendi with national market authority Consob.

Fininvest also asked Consob to exercise all the powers it has under an Italian financial regulation, which includes among other possibilities the seizure of company assets.

The French media giant, led by tycoon Vincent Bollore, became Mediaset's second largest shareholder behind Fininvest, picking up a stake of 20 per cent.

Berlusconi has already lodged a criminal complaint of market manipulation against the French company. Italian prosecutors are investigating.

Vivendi declined to comment.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti, additional reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.