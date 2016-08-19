FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediaset seeks court enforcement of contract with Vivendi
August 19, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

Mediaset seeks court enforcement of contract with Vivendi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Friday it had asked a Milan court to enforce a contract to sell its pay-TV arm to French media group Vivendi , adding it would risk losing 1.5 billion euros if the previously-agreed deal fell through.

Mediaset, which is controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, said it had only asked so far for damages relating to the delay in executing the contract.

To cover losses relating to the delay, it has asked for 50 million euros per month starting from July 25.

Vivendi rejected the terms agreed in April for its purchase of the Italian group's pay-TV arm, saying there were differences with Mediaset in the analysis of the unit's financial forecasts.

$1 = 0.8835 euros Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie

