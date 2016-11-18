FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Mediaset says drops request for court to freeze Vivendi's assets
#Financials
November 18, 2016 / 5:10 PM / 9 months ago

Mediaset says drops request for court to freeze Vivendi's assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Mediaset said on Friday it was dropping a request for a court to order the seizure of a 3.5 percent stake in Vivendi, taking a conciliatory step in its legal battle with the French group.

The Italian broadcaster and the French media group have been feuding since July when Vivendi backtracked on an accord which gave it full ownership of Mediaset's pay-TV unit Premium and handed both groups a 3.5 percent stake in each other.

Mediaset, owned by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said in a statement it would still pursue as planned its lawsuit against Vivendi to enforce the sale agreement.

However, it said it had withdrawn an additional request to have Vivendi's assets frozen. The first court hearing to examine that request had been scheduled for Nov. 23.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Silvia Aloisi

