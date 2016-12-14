FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
CORRECTED-Milan court opens market manipulation probe after Vivendi stake-building in Mediaset
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
December 14, 2016 / 8:30 PM / 8 months ago

CORRECTED-Milan court opens market manipulation probe after Vivendi stake-building in Mediaset

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes day of the week in first paragraph to Wednesday from Monday)

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Milan prosecutors on Wednesday opened a preliminary investigation into alleged market manipulation after Mediaset's top shareholder filed a complaint over Vivendi's stake-building in the Italian broadcaster, a judicial source told Reuters.

No individual or company is currently targeted by the investigation, which is against unknown persons, the source added.

Silvio Berlusconi's investment vehicle Fininvest, which owns 39.8 percent of Mediaset's voting rights, on Tuesday filed a complaint with prosecutors in Milan after the group chaired by Vincent Bollore said it could buy up to a fifth of the Milan-based TV company.

On Wednesday Vivendi said it had raised its stake in Mediaset to 20 percent from an initial 3 percent on Monday.

Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing Giulia Segreti, editing by Silvia Aloisi, Steve Scherer and David Goodman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.