5 months ago
Vivendi seeking damages from Mediaset for defamation - source
#Broadcasting
March 21, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 5 months ago

Vivendi seeking damages from Mediaset for defamation - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 21 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi has filed a suit for damages against Italian broadcaster Mediaset over alleged defamation in a lawsuit over a failed pay-TV agreement, a legal source said on Tuesday.

The source, speaking ahead of the opening of a trial in Milan over the failed deal, said Vivendi had not quantified the damages.

Mediaset is seeking court enforcement of an April 2015 contract to sell its Premium pay-TV to Vivendi.

Vivendi pulled out of the accord in July and went on to build a 28.8 percent stake in Mediaset in a move that has angered both the media group controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and the Italian government. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti and Giancarlo Navach; editing by Paola Arosio)

