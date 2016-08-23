FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2016

Mediaset owner seeks 570 mln euros in damages from Vivendi

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The key shareholder in Mediaset said on Tuesday it had asked a Milan court to order France's Vivendi to comply with the contract to buy the Italian broadcaster's pay-TV unit.

Fininvest, the holding company of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, wants Vivendi to pay 570 million euros in damages for wanting to change the terms of a deal that gave it full control of Mediaset's pay-TV Premium and handed the two companies a 3.5 percent stake in each other.

Fininvest said in a statement the economic damage stemmed from a fall in value of Mediaset shares - which are down almost 15 percent since Vivendi's change of heart - and harm to the group's corporate image.

The move comes after Mediaset on Friday asked a court to enforce the sale and order Vivendi to pay 50 million euros for every month of delay in the deal, adding that if it fell through it would incur in damages for at least 1.5 billion euros($1.7 billion). ($1 = 0.8820 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
