8 months ago
Italian industry min warns Vivendi against hostile Mediaset takeover
December 14, 2016 / 5:24 PM / 8 months ago

Italian industry min warns Vivendi against hostile Mediaset takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda cautioned French media group Vivendi on Wednesday against trying to launch a hostile takeover of Mediaset, saying the Italian firm operated in a strategic sector.

"It does not really seem that a totally unexpected attempt at a hostile takeover of one of Italy's largest media groups is the most appropriate way to proceed," Calenda said in a statement.

"The government will monitor the situation attentively." he added, stressing nonetheless that Rome fully respected market rules.

Reporting by Crispian Balmer

