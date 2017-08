PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Vivendi said on Wednesday it had raised its stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset to 20 percent.

French tycoon Vincent Bollore said earlier this week Vivendi could buy up to a fifth in the company, stirring talk of a hostile takeover bid. It had 3 percent of Mediaset on Monday and 12.3 percent as of Tuesday disclosure. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Ingrid Melander)