FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Mediaset files complaint with French watchdog against Vivendi-source
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
September 8, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

Mediaset files complaint with French watchdog against Vivendi-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset has filed a complaint against Vivendi with the French stock-market regulator, in the latest twist of a legal battle between the two groups over a disputed pay-TV deal, a source close to the matter said.

Vivendi in July backed away from a deal to buy Mediaset's pay-TV unit Premium, saying its analysis of premium's financial forecasts differed from those provided by the Italian group.

Mediaset is suing Vivendi for damages. On Wednesday the Italian company also sent a letter to the French regulator AMF asking it to force Vivendi to amend statements about the pay-TV deal made in its first-half financial report, the source said.

In the report, Vivendi said the initial agreement with Mediaset was subject to a due diligence, a claim that Mediaset says is incorrect.

Vivendi declined to comment, AMF was not immediately available for comment.

The source said the Italian company was also considering asking an Italian court to fast-track its lawsuit against Vivendi, whose first hearing is currently scheduled for February 2017. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Paola Arosio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.