FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Mediaset shares fall 6 pct after Vivendi raises stake to 20 pct
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 15, 2016 / 8:22 AM / 8 months ago

Mediaset shares fall 6 pct after Vivendi raises stake to 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy's Mediaset fell more than 6 percent on Thursday after France's Vivendi raised its stake in the private broadcaster to 20 percent, prompting a warning from the Italian government.

The French media group had said on Monday it intended to buy up to a fifth of the Milan-based TV group, whose controlling shareholder is former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, in a move branded as hostile.

Berlusconi said that his family, which holds 39.8 percent of Mediaset's voting rights through investment vehicle Fininvest, would continue increasing its shareholding and would fight any Vivendi move intended to loosen their grip on the broadcaster. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.