FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
REFILE-Mediaset to reject Vivendi's revised offer - source
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 26, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Mediaset to reject Vivendi's revised offer - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word in last paragraph)

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset will throw out a revised proposal by French media group Vivendi to buy its pay TV business at a board meeting on Thursday, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Mediaset, controlled by the holding company of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, is ready to take legal action against Vivendi, the source added.

Vivendi backtracked on Tuesday on a share-swap deal to buy Mediaset's pay-TV unit, putting forward an alternative agreement that would give it a bigger direct stake in the Italian broadcaster.

Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Paola Arosio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.