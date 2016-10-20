FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
CORRECTED-Mediaset says Vivendi ended interim management over pay-TV unit
October 20, 2016 / 5:40 PM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-Mediaset says Vivendi ended interim management over pay-TV unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day to Thursday in first paragraph)

MILAN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mediaset said on Thursday French media group Vivendi had told it in letter that an interim management accord over the Italian broadcaster's pay-TV unit no longer stood.

"The main consequence of today's formal letter is the implicit recognition of the validity of the existing contract," Mediaset said.

Vivendi has backed out of an April deal to buy Mediaset's pay-TV arm and the two groups have been battling since over the validity of the original accord.

Mediaset said Vivendi's letter, dated Oct. 18, sought to avoid further damages after the standoff between the two companies had prevented Mediaset Premium from preparing its subscription and football campaigns.

The Italian broadcaster said the matter had led to a damaging paralysis.

Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
