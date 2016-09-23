FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Vivendi aims to make Mediaset a new offer for its pay-TV next week-source
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 23, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

Vivendi aims to make Mediaset a new offer for its pay-TV next week-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS/MILAN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - French media giant Vivendi aims to make an alternative offer to Italian broadcaster Mediaset for its pay-TV by the end of next week, as it tries to end a legal dispute that has escalated between the two groups since July, according to a source close to matter.

Under the preferred alternative scenario Vivendi is working on, shares of Mediaset Premium would be split between Vivendi, Mediaset and a third party, which would most likely be a fund, the source said on Friday.

Mediaset will discuss the disputed deal at a board meeting on Tuesday, a second source familiar with the matter said.

Vivendi declined to comment.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Giulia Segreti; Editing by Matthias Blamont

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.