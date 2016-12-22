ROME Dec 22 Italy's industry minister said on Thursday the government remained unhappy with Vivendi's aggressive stake building in Italian TV broadcaster Mediaset, but this did not necessarily mean it planned to take action to try to block it.

French media giant Vivendi, which is Telecom Italia's main shareholder, has rapidly built up its stake in Mediaset from 3 percent to more than 25 percent, triggering complaints from Mediaset's management and Italian government officials.

"Our judgment remains basically negative but this doesn't mean we will take any ad hoc measures," Industry Minister Carlo Calenda told reporters in Rome, adding that Vivendi's behaviour appeared to be "a bit too opaque."

(Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Gavin Jones)