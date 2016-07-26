FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Vivendi's true goal was to build large Mediaset stake - Fininvest
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
July 26, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Vivendi's true goal was to build large Mediaset stake - Fininvest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - The top investor in Mediaset said Vivendi's decision to walk out of a recently agreed pay-TV deal showed the French group's hidden goal was to build a significant stake in the Italian broadcaster.

"Fininvest denounces the exceptional seriouness and the total impropriety of Vivendi's behaviour," the holding company of the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said in a statement.

Fininvest owns 34.74 percent of Mediaset.

"Vivendi's attitude makes it apparent that its true, undisclosed goal - besides the industrial value of the agreed deal - was to build an extremely relevant position as a Mediaset shareholder in a covert and unacceptable way." (Reporting by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.