Vivendi's true goal was to build large Mediaset stake - Fininvest

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - The top investor in Mediaset said Vivendi's decision to walk out of a recently agreed pay-TV deal showed the French group's hidden goal was to build a significant stake in the Italian broadcaster.

"Fininvest denounces the exceptional seriouness and the total impropriety of Vivendi's behaviour," the holding company of the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said in a statement.

Fininvest owns 34.74 percent of Mediaset.

"Vivendi's attitude makes it apparent that its true, undisclosed goal - besides the industrial value of the agreed deal - was to build an extremely relevant position as a Mediaset shareholder in a covert and unacceptable way." (Reporting by Valentina Za)