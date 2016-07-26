FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Mediaset says Vivendi proposing alternative pay-TV deal
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
July 26, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Mediaset says Vivendi proposing alternative pay-TV deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Tuesday French media group Vivendi no longer wanted to buy all of its pay-TV unit as agreed in April in a share-swap deal, but had unexpectedly proposed an alternative deal.

Mediaset said in a statement Vivendi still wanted to swap 3.5 percent of its share capital with an equivalent stake in the broadcaster controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

However, instead of taking on 100 percent of Mediaset Premium, Vivendi is proposing acquiring a 20 percent stake in the pay-TV unit and gaining a stake of around 15 percent in Mediaset over three years through a convertible bond. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.