Mediaset says Vivendi proposing alternative pay-TV deal

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Tuesday French media group Vivendi no longer wanted to buy all of its pay-TV unit as agreed in April in a share-swap deal, but had unexpectedly proposed an alternative deal.

Mediaset said in a statement Vivendi still wanted to swap 3.5 percent of its share capital with an equivalent stake in the broadcaster controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

However, instead of taking on 100 percent of Mediaset Premium, Vivendi is proposing acquiring a 20 percent stake in the pay-TV unit and gaining a stake of around 15 percent in Mediaset over three years through a convertible bond. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Mark Potter)