MILAN, March 23 Mediaset's Chief Executive Pier
Silvio Berlusconi said on Thursday the failed sale of the
group's pay-TV unit Premium to France's Vivendi hit
2016 full year accounts by 100 million euros ($108 million).
In July last year Vivendi pulled out of a 800 million euro
contract that would give it full control of Premium, claiming
the unit's business plan was unrealistic.
"I am not talking about a loss of 100 million euros but a
worsening of the accounts by about 100 million euros (in 2016) ,
Pier Silvio Berlusconi told reporters on Thursday, without
elaborating.
Berlusconi said the hit was due to several factors including
the inability to close commercial agreements after the failed
sale.
In November, Premium Chief Executive Franco Ricci said the
unit would end 2016 in the red, without giving further details.
Premium reported a net loss of just over 100 million euros
($108 million) in the first six month of 2016.
($1 = 0.9276 euros)
