FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Italy regulator gives Vivendi a year to cut stake in either Telecom Italia or Mediaset
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 18, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 4 months ago

Italy regulator gives Vivendi a year to cut stake in either Telecom Italia or Mediaset

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 18 (Reuters) - Italy's communications authority (AGCOM) said on Tuesday France's Vivendi had one year to cut its stake in either Telecom Italia or broadcaster Mediaset to comply with Italian antitrust regulations.

It added that the French media group needed to present the watchdog with a "specific plan of action" within 60 days.

AGCOM opened an investigation into the French media company on December 21, after Mediaset filed a complaint over Vivendi's rapid accumulation of a 28.8 percent stake.

The regulator has looked into Vivendi's shareholdings, which also include a 24 percent share in former phone monopolist Telecom Italia.

Italian regulations prevent companies from having an excessive share in both the domestic telecommunications and media markets.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti and Stephen Jewkes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.