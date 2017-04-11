FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy regulator to decide on Vivendi stakebuilding in Mediaset on April 18 - source
April 11, 2017 / 4:45 PM / 4 months ago

Italy regulator to decide on Vivendi stakebuilding in Mediaset on April 18 - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 11 (Reuters) - Italy's communications authority (AGCOM) is set to decide on April 18 whether stake building by France's Vivendi in Italian broadcaster Mediaset breaches Italian antitrust regulations, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

AGCOM opened an investigation into the French media company on Dec. 21, after Mediaset filed a complaint regarding Vivendi rapidly accumulating a 28.8 percent share.

The source said the board of AGCOM started a discussion on its findings in the Mediaset-Vivendi case on Tuesday and was likely to reach a conclusion by April 18.

The authority has to decide whether Vivendi, which also holds a 24 percent share in phone incumbent Telecom Italia , breaches a national law which prevents companies from having an excessive share in both the domestic telecommunications and media markets.

Vivendi declined to comment. (Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri,; Additional reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris,; Writing by Giulia Segreti,; Editing by Giselda Vagnoni)

