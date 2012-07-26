UPDATE 1-Spain's Mediaset profit dives as ad spending dries up

* H1 net profit falls 54 pct to 38 mln euros

MADRID, July 26 (Reuters) - Mediaset Espana, part of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Mediaset empire, said first-half net profit more than halved, dragged down by plummeting advertising spending in crisis-hit Spain.

Net profit fell 54 percent to 38 million euros ($46.07 million) as advertising revenue dropped 11.5 percent to 450 million euros.

“The weakness in the labour market and housing and the strong government measures of public spending cuts and tax increases have a clear impact on private consumption and on the advertising market in Spain,” Mediaset said.

Television advertising revenue fell by 18 percent in the first quarter of 2012, according to consultancy Infoadex. The outlook is bleak as Spain struggles to fight off a full-scale international bailout while in a recession that has left a quarter of workers jobless and depressed consumer spending.

Smaller rival Antena 3 reported a 67 percent fall in half-year net profit to 18 million euros, also hurt by a drop-off in advertising spend. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Erica Billingham)