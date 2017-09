Nov 17 (Reuters) - Mediatel SA :

* Mediatel and Hawe unit, HAWE Telekom Sp. z o.o., signs 5.86 million zlotys deal to provide it collocation services to Vectra Investments Sp. z o.o. Sp. J. for 20 years Source text for Eikon: