France's Mediawan in talks to buy TV broadcaster Groupe AB

* Looking to start media "Big Bang" - Pigasse

* TF1 selling stake in Groupe AB to Mediawan

* Niel, Pigasse among Mediawan's main executives

By Matthieu Protard

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mediawan, a media acquisition vehicle founded by well-known personalities including telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel and Lazard banker Matthieu Pigasse, is in talks to buy Groupe AB to expand in the television sector.

Mediawan has offered 270 million euros ($289 million) to buy the French broadcasting group, it said in a statement on Monday, with French TV group TF1 selling its 33.5 percent stake to Mediawan as part of the planned deal.

"Our plan is a simple one. It's to use Groupe AB, which will be renamed Mediawan, to create the leading European company in terms of content, and in terms of different areas such as production, catalogues and distribution," Pigasse told Reuters.

Mediawan listed on the Paris stock market last year.

The company was set up by Pierre-Antoine Capton, founder of French media producer 3e Oeil Productions, and Le Monde newspaper and L'Obs magazine co-owners Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse. Niel also controls and founded telecom group Iliad .

Pigasse said Mediawan was in talks with other European media companies over potential deals, and that they hoped to recreate a "Big Bang" in the media sector similar to the wave of deals in London after the "Big Bang" bank deregulation of the late 1980s.

"We are already in talks with other European companies based outside France, at least five of them. We're looking to launch the start of a major 'Big Bang' in the sector," Pigasse said. ($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Callus and Louise Heavens)