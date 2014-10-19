FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia seeks to raise up to $4.8 bln in Medibank IPO - prospectus
October 19, 2014 / 11:26 PM / 3 years ago

Australia seeks to raise up to $4.8 bln in Medibank IPO - prospectus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Australian state-owned health insurer Medibank Private said it is planning an IPO that is seeking to raise between A$4.3 billion to A$5.5 billion ($3.7 billion to $4.8 billion).

Medibank plans to sell up to 2.75 billion shares in a range of A$1.55 to A$2.00, the company said in its prospectus, lodged with authorities on Monday.

Analysts had expected the IPO for 100 percent of Australia’s biggest health insurer to raise between A$4.1 billion and A$5.7 billion.

Medibank Private is expected to start trading on Nov. 25. (1 US dollar = 1.1422 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

