Australia's Medibank set for strong stock debut after $4.9 bln IPO

* Medibank set to open at A$2.26 vs A$2.00 retail price

* Index funds will need to buy in

* Medibank may face pressure of high IPO valuation - analyst

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Australian health insurer Medibank Private Ltd, which raised $4.9 billion in Asia’s biggest IPO in two years, is set for a strong stock market debut on Tuesday as investors seek exposure to the country’s booming health industry.

A day after Australia confirmed that it bumped up the final sale price of its biggest new listing of a state asset in 18 years, the stock was bid even higher in pre-initial public offering derivatives trading, options trading house IG said.

Traders bought Medibank contracts for A$2.26 ($1.96) each on Monday, compared with the A$2.00 paid by 440,000 so-called “mum and dad” investors, IG said.

That meant the shares were poised to start 13 percent higher than the price retail investors, who own 60 percent of the company, paid to subscribe to the IPO. Institutional investors paid $2.15.

Adding to its appeal, institutions running index funds will be obliged to buy Medibank shares, pushing them even higher, because the company will join the benchmark S&P 200 index in January while they own relatively little of it.

“There will be pretty good bidding considering that institutions are undercovered in terms of where they probably should be at,” said IG market strategist Evan Lucas.

A good performance for the biggest listing of Australia’s biggest year of IPOs will underscore the strong appetite for exposure to the country’s health system, propped up by an ageing population, two decades of continuous personal wealth accumulation and generous state subsidies.

It will also prove politically beneficial to a government struggling to sell numerous polarising policies, among them its plan to raise funds and pay down debt by selling A$130 billion of state-owned assets.

A pitfall is that a high price-earnings valuation will pressure the company to grow earnings faster than it may be capable of doing, said CLSA analyst Jan van der Schalk, adding the shares should trade at around A$1.55-A$1.64 based on comparable price-earnings valuations.

The final valuation prices Medibank at 22.95 times 2015 forecast profit, while the only other listed Australian health insurer, NiB Holdings Ltd, trades at 18.6 times. Of the general insurers, Insurance Australia Group Ltd trades at 12.85 times 2015 profit and Suncorp Group Ltd trades at 13 times.

Health insurers also must apply for government permission to raise premiums, added van der Schalk.

“When will the market respond (to the overvaluation)? You’ll see your first indications of it 12 months from now,” he said. (1 US dollar = 1.1511 Australian dollar) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)