UPDATE 2-Australia's Medibank has solid debut as health listings shine

* Medibank investors profit on first listing day

* More strong health listings expected

* Health listings outperform broader market (Recasts on broader health listings, updates comments, adds close)

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Australian health insurer Medibank Private Ltd gave retail investors a modest profit on its first day as a listed company, securing the sector’s dominance in the country’s IPO boom and setting the stage for more health listings to come.

In Asia’s biggest listing in two years and Australia’s biggest IPO privatisation since 1997, Medibank shares debuted at A$2.22, giving an instant 11 percent profit to the 440,000 retail investors - or 2 percent of the country’s 23.6 million population - who paid A$2.

Institutions, which paid A$2.15, also profited at the start of Tuesday’s listing. The shares slid near the close of trading to end at A$2.14.

The performance by the now A$5.9 billion ($5.07 billion) company is a political win for a government struggling to sell a A$130 billion asset divestment programme to pay down debt. It also underscores huge investor demand for companies poised to benefit from a rapidly ageing population and heavily state-subsidised health system.

By 2050, the government says the number of people aged over 65 will grow from 13 percent of the population to a quarter. Over the same time, it expects to increase total health spending from a quarter of the national budget to half.

“The core theme is that it is well-placed demographically, given the ageing population,” CMC Markets Australia chief analyst Ric Spooner said, referring to health listings in general.

Many retail investors sold Medibank shares on the first day because of its hefty multiple of up to 24 times forecast 2015 profit, he said.

Even so, Spooner said he expected strong demand for Melbourne aged care provider Estia Health, which is hoping to raise A$834 million in a listing next month, and for Australia-New Zealand medical software firm Orion Health Group Ltd, which lists on Wednesday after raising NZ$120 million ($94 million).

Of Australian 2014 health listings, hospital operator Healthscope Ltd, which raised A$2.25 billion, has risen 21 percent over its issue price, while aged care companies Japara Healthcare Ltd and Regis Healthcare Ltd have gained 22 percent and 15 percent respectively.

The broader sharemarket has meanwhile fallen 0.4 percent.

Medibank, set up by the government in 1976 as a cheap health insurance alternative, and which now has a sixth of the population as policyholders, may have the added advantage of being a household name and market leader, analysts noted.

However the company may struggle to cut costs fast enough to fulfil its high earnings multiple, which compares to the equivalent multiple of 17.7 by the only other listed health insurer, NiB Holdings Ltd, they added.