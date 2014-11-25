FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Medibank debuts at premium to issue price
November 25, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

Australia's Medibank debuts at premium to issue price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Australian health insurer Medibank Private Ltd debuted at a premium to their issue price on Tuesday after raising A$5.7 billion ($4.91 billion) in Asia’s biggest initial public offering in two years.

The shares first traded at A$2.22 at 0100 GMT, compared with the A$2.15 institional investors paid and the A$2.00 that retail investors, who received 60 percent of the company, paid. The broader market fell 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)

