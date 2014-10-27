Australia to list Medibank as state winds back health insurance subsidies

SYDNEY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Just as it prepares to list state-owned health insurer Medibank Private, Asia’s biggest initial public offering in two years, Australia is quietly unwinding the generous subsidies that had determined the company’s fortune over the past decade.

The planned $5 billion privatisation of Australia’s biggest health insurer opens for retail investors on Tuesday, and its backers are talking it up as a way to gain exposure to a sector that has enjoyed steady growth thanks to a system of state subsidies as well as the country’s ageing population.

While demand is expected to be strong, the rollback of government payments is casting a cloud over the long-term future of the industry as hundreds of thousands of Australians may be forced to drop their private insurance coverage.

“This (IPO) has a sort of aura about it, that it’s almost bulletproof,” said Robert Cook, portfolio manager at fund manager S.G. Hiscock & Co, who plans to buy Medibank stock.

“These (questions about subsidy cuts) are long-term, searching questions and I‘m not sure that the answers will become apparent in the next year or two, which may suggest the government’s getting out at a good time.”

Scarcely mentioned in the IPO prospectus, the subsidies have been pivotal to health insurance’s growth into a $16 billion-a-year industry in Australia, of which Medibank has a 29 percent share, or 3.8 million of Australia’s 23 million people.

From 1999, Australians received 30 percent of their health cover back from the state as the government sought to encourage private insurance and ease demand on a stretched public system. In the first year of the programme, the number of Australians with private cover leapt from 32 percent of the population to 46 percent, a figure that has barely changed since.

But the rebates are being rolled back. In 2012, amid concerns of cost blowouts, the government limited the full subsidies to people earning less than A$84,000 ($74,020) annually. A year later, it stopped subsidising the extra fees insurers charge people who join over age 30, and in April this year it pegged annual rebate rises to inflation rather than the far higher rise in fees.

In May, two months after announcing the Medibank IPO, the new conservative government said it would freeze the top income a person could earn to get the maximum rebate, winding back state support even further.

NO WORRIES

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann, who is running the Medibank sale, is confident investors will not be perturbed by the subsidy cuts, which total about A$1.4 billion a year. Asked if he was worried about the impact on Medibank, he replied in an email: “no”.

Health Minister Peter Dutton did not respond to a request for comment.

In opposition in 2012, however, Dutton warned that if the subsidy cuts were approved more than a million Australians could drop or downsize their private health insurance.

“Hundreds of thousands of people will downgrade their private health insurance because they will be whacked with another A$1,300 a year and they’ll want to scale back the scope of their insurance policy so that they can afford the premium,” Dutton told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation at the time.

In its prospectus, Medibank noted the rebate cuts and, without suggesting a link, said any general shift to drop or downgrade private health insurance could have an “adverse effect on the financial performance of the industry as a whole, including Medibank”.

The company said it hoped to boost profit by taking measures to keep customers, such as offering discounts for those who stayed on, and growing margins by cutting costs accumulated in 38 years of state ownership.

“The investment community by and large believe that there’s so much cost-out to come out of this business that issues like (rebate cuts) are secondary or tertiary to the investment proposition,” said Donald Williams, chief investment officer at Platypus Asset Management.