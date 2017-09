SYDNEY, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Australia said on Thursday it will sell A$1.5 billion ($1.32 billion) worth of shares in health insurer Medibank Private to retail brokers in Australia and New Zealand, far less than the A$12 billion worth of stock they applied for in the listing. (1 US dollar = 1.1396 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Michael Perry)