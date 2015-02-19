UPDATE 1-Australia's Medibank posts rise in 1st-half profit, sees headwinds

* Pro-forma 1st-half net profit A$151.2 mln vs A$136.5 mln

* Says on track to hit FY earnings forecast in prospectus

* Shares up 20 percent since listing, double market gains (Adds comment, detail)

SYDNEY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s newly listed No. 1 health insurer Medibank Private Ltd warned on Friday that rising healthcare costs were causing customers to cut back on insurance, after posting a 10.8 percent rise in adjusted first-half net profit.

Investor demand for Medibank shares, which the Australian government sold for A$5.7 billion ($4.4 billion) in November, was strong as investors bet an aging population will create more demand for health-related services and on continued government support for the heavily subsidised sector.

But the Australian government in January froze the amount it reimburses people who visit the doctor in an attempt to curb what it says is an over-reliance on the public health system. It has also said it wants to force people to pay an additional GP fee to cut spending.

“The level of product downgrading and churn across the industry is a clear sign that affordability remains an important issue for customers,” Managing Director George Savvides said in a statement.

Sydney-listed Medibank said pro forma net profit was A$151.2 million ($117.8 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, up from A$136.5 million a year ago.

The figures excluded an A$80 million goodwill writedown in the previous period, costs of the IPO and other items. Statutory net profit doubled to A$143.8 million.

The insurer, which counts three million Australians or 13 percent of the country’s population as policyholders, did not give half-yearly forecasts ahead of its Nov. 25 listing. On Friday, it said it expects to hit its full-year prospectus forecast of A$258.2 million.

The company, set up by the government in 1976 as a cheap health insurance option, commands some 30 percent of the market, while rival BUPA Australia Pty Ltd has 27 percent and HCF Group has 11 percent.

Medibank’s shares have gained nearly 20 percent since listing, Asia’s biggest initial public offering in two years, while the broader market has risen by half that amount. ($1 = 1.2839 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye and Lincoln Feast; Editing by John Stonestreet and James Dalgleish)